Madison County Launches Online Recycling Game
The Madison County Department of Solid Waste is celebrating their 30th year of recycling in 2020.
To help promote recycling education, the Department is launching a new online waste sorting game.
The “RePlay” game tests resident’s knowledge on whether a material should be recycled or thrown in the garbage.
The launch also coincides with the last month of the ‘Rethink Waste Challenge,’ a K-12 student competition running through April 3, 2020.
“We hope this game will be used as a learning tool not only for students, but also for adults who are interested in testing their local recycling knowledge,” said Kristin Welch, the Recycling Coordinator for Madison County.