Madison County Man Faces Federal Drug and Firearms Charges

A Madison County man faces federal charges for alleged distribution of methamphetamine and pot, along with weapons possession charges that prosecutors say could land him in prison for life.

Shawn Tompkins, 40, of Hubbardsville was arrested this week, accused of possession with intent distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and marijuana. And, authorities allege Tompkins possessed numerous firearms ''in furtherance of those offense.''

A search of Tompkins' home yielded approximately 35 guns, including assault rifles, thousands of rounds of ammunition, two silencers, 17 lower receivers and a replica grenade launcher, according to law enforcement.

A release from the U.S. Attorney's Office says if convicted, Tompkins faces up to 40 years in prison on the drug charges, and up to life imprisonment on the firearms charges.

The investigation includes slew of federal and local agencies - the Department of Homeland Security, the IRS, the Oneida and Madison County sheriff's offices, the ATF and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Tompkins is currently being held without bail, according to prosecutors.

