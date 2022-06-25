Dominican Citizen Living In Utica Indicted On Drug Charges
A citizen of the Dominican Republic living in Utica has been indicted for trafficking cocaine and illegal re-entry into the United States.
The U.S Attorney's Office says 38-year-old Jose Campusano has been in custody since May, when he was arrested on a federal criminal complaint.
The charges filed against Campusano carry a maximum term of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, and a term of supervised release of at least 3 years and up to life.
The case is being investigated by the DEA and Homeland Security, with assistance from the New York State Police, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, Syracuse Police Department, and Utica Police Department.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Carbone.