Central New York law enforcement won't be enforcing Governor Andrew Cuomo's 10 person limit for Thanksgiving.

The Governor announced an Executive Order, limiting holiday gatherings on November 11. "We know indoor gatherings and parties are a major source of COVID spread," Cuomo tweeted. "To slow the spread, NYS will limit indoor gatherings at private residences to 10 people."

The Madison County Sheriff's department received many questions on the limit and Sheriff Todd says his office won't be out counting Thanksgiving guests this year.

Although we encourage the public to use their common sense/best discretion, wear masks, wash hands frequently, and not attend if sick or at risk - the Madison County Sheriff’s Office will not be enforcing this executive order.

In addition to the 10 person party limit, Governor Cuomo required any business with a state liquor license, including bars and restaurants, to close at 10pm. Gyms must also shut down at 10pm. The Executive Order went into effect Friday, November 13th at 10 p.m..

Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino wont' be enforcing it either. "Frankly, I am not sure it could sustain a Constitutional challenge in Court for several reasons including your house is your castle," he said. "And as a Sheriff with a law degree I couldn't in good faith attempt to defend it Court, so I won't."

Don't worry about hiding cars or sneaking around to gather with family and friends for the holidays. "We are not going to exhaust our limited resources obtaining search warrants and counting the turkey eaters in your house," Sheriff Todd shared on Facebook. "We trust our Madison County residents will use their best judgment in keeping their friends, family, and loved ones safe during this time."

Sheriff Giardino agrees. "We have three patrols a shift for 500 square miles, monitoring Family Dinners aren't our priority. Thanksgiving is just that, a time to give thanks for what we have or have received over the year."

Be thankful this year and be safe.