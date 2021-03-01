Madison County To Hold COVID Vaccine Clinic On Wednesday

The Madison County Health Department has received a limited amount of COVID-19 doses this week and will be holding a vaccination clinic on Wednesday.

A link for individuals to sign-up for the vaccine will be posted tomorrow.

Walk-ins will not be allowed and you must have an appointment to attend the clinic.

The vaccine clinic is only for individuals who live or work in Madison County and who are eligible according to New York State.

You can find a list of those eligible by going here.

If you sign up for the clinic, you must be able to provide proof of your eligibility.

Madison County officials say the know that an online link is not well suited for everyone, can be confusing and difficult especially for those without internet.

The Health Department is working with and targeting individuals who may need assistance in making an appointment.

Since the pool of individuals eligible has grown even more and there are still a limited amount of vaccines available, the MCDOH anticipates this week’s clinic to fill up quickly.