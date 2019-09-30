Madison County To Hold Two Free Document Shredding Events
The Madison County Department of Solid Waste will be holding two free document shredding events in October.
The first will take place this Saturday, October 5th from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m at the Buyea Road Residential Station in Canastota.
A second shredding event will be held on Saturday, October 19th in the Parry's parking lot in Hamilton from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Residents can bring up to four filing boxes of personal and confidential documents to be shredded and recycled.
Business waste will not be accepted.
For more information and other upcoming events, visit madisoncountyrecycles.ny.gov or visit their Facebook page at Madison County Solid Waste & Recycling.