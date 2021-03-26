Madison County To Offer Drive-Thru COVID Vaccination Clinic

The Madison County Health Department will be hosting a drive-thru, COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, April 3.

It will take place at the Madison County Offices in Wampsville, NY.

You must make an appointment to get vaccinated and no walk-ins will be allowed.

You can make an appointment on the Madison County Health Department website or call the Madison County COVID-19 Hotline at (315) 366-2770.

Madison County is also establishing a “Will Call” list for individuals who are 18 years and older,

To be placed on the will call list either fill out this online form or contact the Madison County COVID-19 Hotline.

“We know that it is difficult for some individuals to get around and others feel uncomfortable being in public. A drive-thru option to receive vaccine is one way we can help get that population vaccinated,” says Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and those you love from COVID-19.”

Over 20,000 Madison County residents have already been vaccinated.

