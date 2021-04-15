The Madison County Health Department is teaming up with Nascentia Health to vaccinate county residents who are homebound.

Residents can contact the Madison County COVID-19 hotline at (315) 366-2770 and ask to be placed on the homebound vaccination list.

“Nascentia has been a great partner throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “They assisted us for the last 7 months at our mobile testing clinics, and now they are helping us vaccinate some of our most vulnerable residents. We thank them for all they have done to help us provide health services to our community.”

The Health Department has scheduled clinics through the month of April, including two more Saturday drive-thru clinics, this Saturday at the Point Place Casino in Bridgeport and next Saturday, April 24 at Georgetown Park in Georgetown.

You can make an appointment for one of the Madison County clinics on the Health Department website.