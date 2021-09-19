An Annsville man has been murdered and his brother has been arrested for the alleged shooting.

New York State Police say Troopers responded to a residence at 3664 State Route 69 in the Oneida County Town of Annsville Friday afternoon at approximately 12:13. State Police say two brothers, 27-year-old Matthew Westcott and 30-year-old James Westcott, got into an argument at the home where they both lived.

Authorities say their preliminary investigation revealed after the argument Matthew fired a shotgun at James and struck him in the face. Police say the father of the two men, Edward Westcott called 911 upon hearing the gunshot wound and that is when Troopers responded. Police say upon arrival Matthew was taken into custody immediately. James was transported by ambulance to Rome Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

State Police say they have charged Matthew E. Westcott with 2nd degree Murder and 3rd degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. That possession charge was in the 3rd degree because Matthew was a convicted felon.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, Taberg Fire Department, and Amcare Ambulance Services.

Photos Courtesy of New York State Police

Top 6 Zip Codes In Central New York Where Sex Offenders Live There are nearly 800 registered sex offenders in Oneida County, New York and about 125 in Herkimer County according to homefacts.com. After diving deeper into these numbers, we are breaking down how many sex offenders live in each of our communities in the Mohawk Valley.

15 Little Known Facts About Central and Upstate New York Some of us know one or two of these facts about Upstate New York, but here is a list of documented things about the region that are not so widely known. Did you know that...

The Hamlets of Oneida County, New York Have you ever heard of a hamlet? No, not the Shakespeare character. It's a a small settlement, generally one smaller than a village and there are several of them in Oneida County. Some are more common than you may think. Others, you've likely never heard of unless you live there.