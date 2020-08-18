Man Beaten By Several Individuals At Westmoreland SnapChat Party

A man was beaten up by several individuals during a party in Westmoreland initiated on SnapChat.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, which previously warned the public about these large gatherings, responded to the scene just after midnight Tuesday on Route 233.

Sheriff Maciol says upon arrival deputies discovered a large group of people gathered and a white male who had been beaten up. The man was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Officials say several people on scene reported that information about the party had been sent out via the social media platform SnapChat. Once the scene was secured the people that remained on the scene were escorted off the property. The property owner was initially present, but officials say he was not able to be located once the scene was secure.

The Sheriff's Office is reporting that several individuals in attendance at this party were attendees at previous gatherings where it was reported that fights, assaults, larcenies and robberies had occurred.

Originally, police believe a gun was at the scene but that turned out to not be the case. The incident is still under investigation. If anyone has any information regarding the fight, please contact 911 or the Sheriff's Office at (315) 736-0141. You can also submit information to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. Tips submitted to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers can be 100% anonymous and may include a cash reward.

The Sheriff's Office wants to thank members of the New York State Police, Kirkland Police Department and Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps for their assistance on the scene.