Man Charged For Allegedly Putting 2-Year-Old Child’s Life At Risk

A Taberg man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly put the life of a 2-year-old child at great risk.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office reports that several motorists made calls to 911 after almost striking a child who ran out into the roadway on State Route 69.

Deputies say, an investigation revealed that 39-year-old Lyle Jackson allegedly failed to provide adequate supervision of the child Saturday morning at approximately 11 a.m.

Officials say, after several 911 calls were made the child was secured by a neighbor and brought home where Jackson was located and was not aware of the child's whereabouts.

Jackson was charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Annsville Court at a later date.