Man Charged with Arson After Fire Destroys Chautauqua County Home

An arson investigation is continuing in Chautauqua County, New York.

Members of the New York State Police barracks in Jamestown were called to the scene of a house fire on Second Street in Kennedy, New York on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

The Kennedy Fire Department (KFD) and other area fire departments worked together to contain the fire. During the investigation by the KFD, NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), and the Chautauqua County Fire Investigators Team interviews determined that 28-year-old Aubrey E. Baize of Randolph (Town of Ellicott), New York was identified as a person of interest. The NYSP says that the "surrounding community and Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office assisted in this case."

NBC television station WGRZ-TV in Buffalo reported that the fire spread to a second home nearby. A third home was also damaged, according to information provided by reporter Danielle Church who was at the scene.

According to a written release from the NYSP, "...Baize was seen entering the house in question before the fire. Further investigative steps were taken which resulted in the arrest of Baize" at approximately 10:05am on July 20, 2022.

No physical injuries were reported.

He was sent to the Chautauqua County Jail pending arraignment.

Baize was charged with Arson in the Third Degree (Class C felony).

Police say the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call New York State Police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

