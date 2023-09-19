Fire Destroys Homes, Cars In Clayville

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a large fire on Main Street in Clayville early Tuesday morning.

Fire fighters were called to 2353 Main Street, across from the old firehouse, at around 2:15 a.m. this morning. While the home is abandoned, the fire spread to adjacent homes and has left two destroyed and another severely damaged. Also, nearby vehicles were damaged and additional homes in the immediate area sustained heat damage, fire officials said.

More than a dozen fire companies responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Among the fire departments who responded in addition to Clayville were Sauquoit, New Hartford, Cassville, Clinton, Bridgewater, Stittville, Paris Hill, West Winfield, Cedarville, Yorkville, Waterville, New York Mills and Westmoreland. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office and member of the New York State Police responded to scene as well.

