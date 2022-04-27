Man Charged with Stealing $1K in Items from North Utica Walmart

An Oneida County man is under arrest after police say that he stole a number of high dollar items from a store.

Officers with the Utica Police Department were called to Walmart located in North Utica for a report of a theft on March 20, 2022.

According to a written release from the UPD, store loss prevention associates told police that a man "had loaded a cart with high value items and then abandoned the cart near an exit. The male then returned inside the store, purchases two loaves of bread and re-approached the cart near the doors. The male then exited store, passing all points of purchase with the full cart of items."

The man then allegedly fled on foot when the employees tried to stop him. Police were told that the man then got into "a dark SUV which sped from the parking lot."

The value of the items that were allegedly stolen was more than $1,095. Because of the high amount, the investigation was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division. Working with officers and investigators with the Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center police identified the suspect as 57-year-old Jerome Cisson of Utica.

Jerome Cisson Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (April 2022) Jerome Cisson Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (April 2022) loading...

Cisson was located by police. On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Cisson turned himself in to police.

He was charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

