Man Charged with Unlawful Imprisonment After Alleged Domestic Dispute in Rome

Several law enforcement agencies were called to assist during an alleged domestic dispute in Remsen that resulted in the arrest of an Oneida County man.

According to a written release from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, sheriff's deputies, members of the New York State Police, and New York State Forest Rangers were called to a home in Remsen on Sunday, October 2, 2022 for a report of a domestic incident in progress.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says that following their investigation 32-year-old Christian C. Rodriguez was arrested and taken into custody.

Christian C. Rodriguez Photo Credit: Oneida County Sheriff's Office (October 2022)

Rodriguez faces the following charges:

Aggravated Family Offense, a Class E felony

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, a Class A misdemeanor

Unlawful Imprisonment, a Class A misdemeanor

Harassment in the Second Degree, a violation

He was held at the Oneida County Correctional Facility pending arraignment. He is scheduled to answer the charges in court at a later date.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation should call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

