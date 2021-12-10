Man Crashes Car Into Tower Of Hope Clock At Utica City Hall

State Police say a New York City man was arrested on weapons charges following a traffic stop in Utica.

28-year-old Carl Davis of Manhattan is a convicted felon who is currently on parole.

Police says Davis is charged with fleeing from a traffic stop, losing control of his vehicle and crashing into the concrete steps of the Tower of Hope clock tower at Utica City Hall.

Davis was apprehended near the scene of the accident without incident.

Troopers allegedly found a loaded 9mm handgun in Davis’ vehicle.

Davis is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and false personation.

This arrest is a result of the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Initiative which includes members from the New York State Police and the Utica Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit.

Utica Police Officers working Downtown Utica in the 40s and 50’s Utica Police officers were out patrolling Downtown Utica "back in the day" See if you can guess the locations from the 1940's and 1950s.

THIS is Why You Should Move Over for The New York State Move Over Law was enacted in 2012 to protect law enforcement officers, emergency workers, tow and service vehicle operators, and other maintenance workers stopped along roadways while performing their duties. This is what happens when you don't move over. It's not only dangerous, it's the law!