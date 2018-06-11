Man Faces Sentencing For Trying To Join Terrorist Group

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The government is recommending a 15-year sentence for an upstate New York man who traveled to Turkey to try to join the Islamic State group.

Arafat Nagi faces sentencing Monday in federal court in Buffalo, where he pleaded guilty in January to attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

Prosecutors say the 47-year-old Lackawanna man traveled to Turkey in 2012 and 2014 with plans to meet members of the Islamic State group. They say he bought body armor, a machete and night vision goggles and watched violent videos.