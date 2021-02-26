Man Facing Drug And Weapons Charges Following Traffic Stop

A Whitesboro man is facing numerous charges following a traffic stop in the Town of Columbia.

State Police say they allegedly found a loaded semi-automatic “Ghost Gun” with a 17 round capacity magazine, about two pounds of marijuana, cocaine and several drug paraphernalia items during the traffic stop.

30-year old Justin Murray is facing charges including criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Murray was arraigned and sent to the Herkimer County Jail on $20,000 cash bail.