Man Fatally Shot, Another Hurt At Rochester Intersection

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Rochester are investigating the shooting death of one man and the wounding of another after gunfire erupted at an intersection in the city.

Officials say officers responded around 4:45 p.m. Monday to a report of a shooting at Jefferson and Frost avenues.

Police say a 32-year-old Rochester man was killed, while a 45-year-old city resident is hospitalized at Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Their names haven't been released.

No arrests have been reported.