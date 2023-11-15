Teen Accused of Shooting Proctor High Security Guard Will Stand Trial
A judge has ruled that Jahlil Chapman is competent to stand trial.
Hearing Was Held Tuesday
The teenager accused of shooting Proctor High Security Guard Jeff Lynch in the head following a high school football game will be tried as an adult.
Chapman was at Oneida County Court on Tuesday, where a judge evaluated his mental health and deemed him competent to stand trial.
A date was also set for Chapman to accept or reject a plea offer, which is now December 5.
As Previously Reported
The shooting occurred around 4:10 p.m on September 9, following a football game between Proctor and Binghamton. Police say a group of individuals were denied entry to the game, but didn't vacate the grounds.
After attendees began leaving the match, a brawl broke out on the student parking lot. School security officials attempted to break up the fight, but a 16-year-old male fired a gun into the crowd.
The shooter was identified as Chapman, who is now 17.
One of the bullets struck a security official, identified as Jeff Lynch, in the head. He was rushed to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and survived his injuries.
Lynch is currently still recovering.
Read More: Shot While Working Utica Football Game, Security Guard Speaks Out
Authorities say they were able to quickly identify the suspect "with the aid of the public" and took him into custody the following morning.
Police then began focusing on the other participants that joined in the fight and reviewed multiple social media videos witnesses took of the incident.
Thanks to public assistance and video evidence, police were able to arrest seven more individuals that were allegedly involved "with the active physical fight."
Read More: Utica Police Charge Seven for Fight Leading to Proctor High Shooting
According to a press release, authorities say the charged individuals "actively engaged in fights and/or violent and tumultuous behavior during the incident."
At least one male was also in possession of a knife during the fight.
All seven suspects were charged with Riot in the second degree. As for the individual who was allegedly seen holding a knife, they were also charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree.
Police did not reveal the identity of the knife-wielding suspect because they are a juvenile.
Read More: Utica Superintendent Discusses Proctor High Shooting
Utica Police said the public greatly assisted with the investigation and helped them bring the perpetrators swiftly to justice.
We again would like to thank the public, and our law enforcement and academic partners for all their assistance with this investigation. We continue to wish Jeff the speediest and full recovery.
