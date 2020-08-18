Man Indicted For Vehicle Homicide In December 2019 Crash

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

A Clinton man has been indicted by an Oneida County Grand Jury for aggravated vehicle homicide in connection with a fatal accident that happened in December of last year.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says Richard Burdick, Jr. was driving his pickup truck on Route 12B in the Town of Kirkland when he struck a car being driven by 66-year old David Pearsall of Morrisville.

Pearsall was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in his vehicle, 66-year old Lorie Pearsall, was taken to the hospital.

Authorities say Burdick had a blood alcohol level higher than .18 percent.

Burdick was captured by members of the Sheriff's Office Warrants Unit.

