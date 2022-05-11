Man Killed In Crash On Route 5S In German Flatts

State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened just after 6:00 last night at the intersection of Route 5S and South Washington Street in the Town of German Flatts.

Troopers say 25-year-old Keith Jornov of Nebo, North Carolina failed to stop at a stop sign at South Washington Street and 5S and entered Route 5S into the path of a box truck operated by 37-year-old Michael Scarfile of Utica.

NYS Police NYS Police loading...

Police say the truck struck Jornov’s vehicle on the front driver’s side, sending the vehicle off the side of Route 5S.

The box truck continued off of the south side of State Route 5S coming to rest on its passenger side.

Jornov was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scarfile was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing.

