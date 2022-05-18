Man Shot At Walsh Apartments, Utica Police Looking For A Suspect

Utica Police are investigating a shooting at the Michael Walsh Apartments on Gray Avenue.

Police were called to the apartment building at about 1:45 Wednesday afternoon.

Officers arrived to find a man in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

The man was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he’s undergoing emergency care.

Police say the status of the victim will be updated as available.

Due to the proximity of the incident to two local schools, both schools were place on Lockout status, which was lifted to allow for dismissal.

Police say there was no threat to the schools at any time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the UPD’s Majo Crimes Unit at (315) 223-3556 or leave a 100% anonymous online tip at Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.com.

Or they can call 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS),

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Utica Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

