Man Shot By Deputy At Chittenango Falls State Park

By request of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office the New York State Police are investigating a deputy involved shooting.

State Police say the incident occurred in the Chittenango Falls State Park in the Town of Fenner.

According to State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed authorities arrived at the park for a report of a man with a weapon.

Police say 37-year-old Timothy Bodley was in the park making suicidal threats and law enforcement immediately began to communicate with him.

Officials say after almost an hour, Bodley raised his weapon at officers and a deputy from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office shot him in his stomach and leg.

State Police say Bodley was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital where he underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.