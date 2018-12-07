Man Shot Last Weekend On Syracuse Street Dies At Hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Syracuse say a man who was shot last weekend has died from his injuries.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire around 1 a.m. Saturday found a 34-year-old man on a sidewalk along Park Avenue. Police say he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Officials say he was taken to Upstate University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition before dying Thursday after being removed from life support.

Police have identified the victim as Rodney Hill of Syracuse.

Officials say they have no suspects at this time.