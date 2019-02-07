Man Surrenders After Standoff with Binghamton Police

A tense standoff in Binghamton's First Ward ended after a man surrendered peacefully to city police.

The incident at a home on Winding Way started just before 11 a.m. Thursday. Police Chief Joseph Zikuski said officers were called after a reported disturbance involving a man who may have been armed with a handgun. He said there was an indication that a shot had been fired.

Zikuski said the suspect barricaded himself inside a house. A SWAT team was deployed.

Winding Way was closed for more than two hours during the standoff. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

The street was sealed off as police negotiators responded to the neighborhood. They could be heard repeatedly urging the man to leave the building.

Zikuski said shortly after 1 p.m. the 47-year-old man surrendered. The chief said the man recently had been treated for mental health issues.

Zikuski said negotiators took their time and managed to bring the standoff to a conclusion with no one being injured.

The man was taken to Binghamton General Hospital to be evaluated

SWAT team members on Winding Way shortly after a man surrendered to police. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

.WATCH: Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski discusses what happened on Winding Way.

