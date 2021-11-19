MAP: You Won’t Be Buying Pot At More Than 100 New York Towns & Villages

Marijuana may be legal in New York State but there are more than 100 places where you won't be able to buy it.

Recreational marijuana use became legal on March 31 in the state of New York. However, local officials have until the end of the year to opt-out of allowing retail sales in their cities, towns, or villages. Cazenovia was among the first to ban sales in the village and to date over 100 towns and villages have opted out of marijuana dispensaries and cannabis cafes.

You can still use marijuana. You just won't be able to buy it anywhere officials have opted out. The law allows for the possession of up to three ounces of marijuana and up to 24 grams of cannabis concentrate.

You can even grow your own right in your backyard. Three mature and three immature plants are allowed per adult. There is a maximum of six mature and six immature plants in a household.

Opt Out

Alexandria Bay

Altamont

Ardsley

Ashford

Aurora (Village)

Avoca

Babylon

Bayville

Bellport

Bemus Point

Black River

Bolton

Brightwaters

Bronxville

Brownville

Brutus

Busti (Town)

Callicoon

Cape Vincent

Carmel Hamlet

Carroll

Cassadaga

Castorland

Cazenovia (Town)

Cazenovia (Village)

Champion

Chaumont

Chautauqua

Chester

Clarendon

Clayton (Town)

Clayton (Village)

Clymer

Constableville

Copenhagen

Cortlandville

Covert

Crawford

Croghan

Deferiet

Denmark

Eastchester

East Rockaway

Ellery

Ellicott

Ellisburg

Farmingdale

Fayetteville

Floral Park

Flower Hill

Freeport

French Creek

Gerry

Goshen

Great Neck Estates

Great Neck Plaza

Hammond

Harmony

Harrisburg

Hopkinton

Hounsfield

Hyde Park

Independence

Island Park

Islip

Jerusalem

Keene

Kent

Kirkwood

Lake Pleasant

Lapeer

Larchmont

Lakewood

Lewisboro

Liverpool

Lowville

Lumberland

Lynbrook

Manlius (Village)

Marathon (Village)

Marilla

Martinsburg

Massapequa Park

Mexico (Town)

Mexico (Village)

Middletown

Minoa

Morehouse

Mount Kisco

Murray

New Bremen

New Hyde Park

Niagara

Nissequogue

Northampton

North Castle

North East

North Hills

North Salem

Orangetown

Orwell

Oswego (Town)

Patchogue

Pelham

Pinckney

Philadelphia

Plandome Heights

Poland

Putnam Valley

Rhinebeck (Town)

Ridgeway

Rockville Centre

Roslyn

Roslyn Estates

Rye

Shelter Island

Sherburne

Somers

Southeast

Southampton (Village)

Southport

Springport

Stony Point

Suffern

Theresa

Turin

Union Springs

Victory

Walden

Walton

Waterloo

Watertown (City)

Watertown (Town)

Watson

Williston Park

Willet

Yorktown

See what municipalities have opted out of marijuana sales with this Google Map, created and updated by Cannabis Consultant Michael Doyle.

