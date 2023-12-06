With New York State legalizing recreational marijuana usage, consumers have been patiently waiting for dispensaries to open in the state. A new one will be open soon courtesy of the Oneida Indian Nation.

The Oneida Nation announced Wednesday that they will be officially opening their first dispensary on January 3rd, 2024. In addition to the announcement of the dispensary opening, the nation is also offering career opportunities in the industry.

Now Hiring!

Job seekers can get more information at two information sessions being hosted on December 14th and 16th. Oneida Nation officials say,

During these sessions, attendees will learn more about all the roles available within Verona Collective’s seed-to-sale cannabis operation and why establishing a work history with Turning Stone Enterprises is the best way to secure a highly sought-after position with Verona Collective.

Event Details

Location: Turning Stone Resort Casino

Date: Thursday, December 14

Time: 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm

Date: Saturday, December 16

Time: 11:00 am, 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm

The job opportunities that will be available include Cultivation, Processing, Packaging and Retail. Jobs in this industry will be first offered to existing Oneida Nation employees and the best way to get a head start is to join the Oneida Nation team.

Ryan Riggs is the Turning Stone Enterprises Vice President of Retail. Riggs says,

There is a huge amount of interest in jobs with Verona Collective, both within the Oneida Indian Nation’s current team and across the region. Joining the Turning Stone Enterprises team is a great way to receive a first look at these opportunities and to build the skills we’re looking for throughout Verona Collective: exceptional customer service, strong communication and collaboration, flexibility and more.

Dispensary Opening Across from Casino

The entity known as Verona Collective will be opening their first dispensary directly across from the Turning Stone Resort Casino at 5250 Willow Place in Verona. They will offer a wide variety of product in many different forms. Officials say,

Verona Collective is a seed-to-sale cannabis business fully operated by the Oneida Indian Nation from the cultivation of plants to processing, packaging and retail sales, all on Nation lands. Earlier this year, construction was completed on the new enterprise’s 50,000-square-foot cultivation facility, and when its first dispensary opens next month, it will offer a full array of products that include cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and more from Verona Collective’s brands Trim & Proper, CNY Provisions, Humble & Kind and Fair Shake.

It's going to be a huge location for a huge industry. That's not all! The nation plans to open an additional location in the Spring of 2024. I am sure there will be others as the nation continues to grow their properties and presence in Oneida, Madison and other counties.

It was only a matter of time before the Oneida Nation, not bound by New York State laws as a sovereign nation, got into the recreational marijuana business. That day is soon approaching. This is just one more way the nation continues to employ people in the Central New York region and lead by example in this new industry.

