Marvel Introduces ‘Fantastic Four’ Director at D23

It’s official: Fantastic Four has a director.

As rumored in recent weeks, the film — Marvel’s first version of its most famous superhero team (and the fifth film of the FF ever attempted) — will be made by Matt Shakman. He’s known to Marvel fans as the director of the popular WandaVision Disney+ series.

When Marvel first announced the film several months ago, it had Jon Watts slated to direct the project, coming off three very successful Spider-Man movies. But then Watts decided to leave the movie back in late April to work on things outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (He’s now developing his own Star Wars television series for Disney+, Skeleton Crew.) When Marvel officially announced the movie’s release date back in July, no director was mentioned.

Well, today they mentioned him. At D23 Expo, Marvel’s Kevin Feige confirmed that Shakman will direct the studio’s version of Fantastic Four.

From the stage of the D23 Expo, Feige pointed out Shakman in the audience, but said they had no further announcements about the film today — meaning you’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out who is playing Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing.

The domestic drama of WandaVision, along with its elaborate special effects, make Shakman a solid pick for Fantastic Four, which is not only a sci-fi adventure film, but also a story about a tight-knit family, with Reed Richards married to Sue Storm, who’s brother is Johnny Storm. (Ben Grimm is their really good buddy.)

Fantastic Four is currently scheduled to open in theaters on November 8, 2024. It’s the first film (at least that’s been announced so far) in Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which also includes the next two Avengers sequels, The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

