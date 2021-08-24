Mask Up Or Prove You’re Vaccinated Says One Central NY Performance Venue

Looking to go see a concert or musical in Utica? One concert venue is requiring proof of vaccination if you wish to enter without a mask.

The Stanley Theatre in Utica isn't saying you must be vaccinated, they are saying if you're unvaccinated or don't have proof, then a mask is required. If you already have received both doses, the New York State Excelsior app can be used to prove vaccination, or you can show your card. If that is the case, mask-free you can be.

This, of course, is a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and its variants as numbers continue to rise in New York State.

“We understand that this all may be confusing and/or frustrating,” “We want to make it clear that we are instilling these protocols in order to keep you, the performers, our staff, and volunteers safe. As with anything during this pandemic, things can change in an instant. If these procedures above change, we will update you.” - Syracuse.com/Stanley Theatre Staff member.

The positive thing about this, at least concerts and musical performances will be happening. Many of us have gone years at this point without seeing a live show, and are excited to see some of the acts coming.

With a new policy like this, questions are inevitable. If you have one you can just send an email to thestanleytheatre@gmail.com. You can also view their schedule of performances here.

