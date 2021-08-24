New York Releases First-In-The-Nation Study on Covid-19 Vaccine Effectiveness

New Yorkers may be shocked by the results of a first-in-the-nation study on the COVID vaccine.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The New York State Department of Health released new data regarding the effectiveness of vaccines in the fight against COVID-19.

The study, which was published by the CDC, found that unvaccinated New Yorkers were 11 times more likely to be hospitalized and eight times more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than those who were fully vaccinated.

The results of the Department's first-in-the-nation vaccine effectiveness study, show vaccinations remain the best way for New Yorkers to protect themselves, families and communities from COVID-19 and its most severe outcomes such as hospitalization, officials say.

"The findings of our research are clear: Vaccines provide the strongest protection for New Yorkers against getting infected or becoming hospitalized due to COVID-19," State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said.

Public health scientists and epidemiologists from the New York State Department of Health examined rates of cases and hospitalization among vaccinated New Yorkers 18 years of age and older, from "breakthrough" infections, and compared these to rates among unvaccinated, from May 3 to July 25.

During the emergence of the Delta variant and the reduction of social distancing and mask-wearing, both unvaccinated and vaccinated adults experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases, officials say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

However, researchers stress the study found vaccines remained about 92 percent to 95 percent effective at preventing hospitalizations among the vaccinated.

The effectiveness of the vaccines declined from about 92 percent to 80 percent in reducing COVID-19 cases, the study found. CLICK HERE for more information about the study.

"These results demonstrate that compared to unvaccinated people, those who are vaccinated remain consistently far more protected against infection and hospitalization. Vaccines remain a critical tool for COVID-19 prevention," Lead study author Dr. Eli Rosenberg of the Department of Health said.

Answers to COVID-19 vaccine questions New Yorkers are asking While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

Peek Inside Banned NFL Owner's $60 Million Yacht Docked in Hudson Valley Take a look at an amazing $60 million yacht that's owned by an NFL owner that's been docked for weeks in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses

Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece' An award-winning actor is selling "mountaintop masterpiece" in Napanoch, Ulster County. Check out all of the photos of this impressive "mountaintop masterpiece" below:

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.

Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price

Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.