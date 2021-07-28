The face masks may have to be put back on in New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo is reviewing the latest Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, recommending indoor mask-wearing returns, even for those who are vaccinated.

"New Yorkers beat back COVID before, going from the highest positivity rate on the globe to one of the lowest, by staying smart, following the science, and having each other's backs, and that's exactly what we'll keep doing in this next phase of the pandemic," Governor Cuomo said in a statement. "We are reviewing the CDC's new recommendations closely in consultation with federal and state health experts."

To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, the CDC suggests , wearing a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission. Experts also say masks should return to schools as well.

"CDC recommends localities encourage universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status. Children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with proper prevention strategies are in place."

Infection rates in New York have slowly increased in all regions across the state, jumping from 1.66% to 1.88% in 3 days.

More COVID Testing

The New York State Department of Health is partnering with five laboratories to expand the genetic sequencing of specimens positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

SUNY Upstate Medical University - SUNY Molecular Analysis Core

Cornell University - Virology Laboratory (Cornell Animal Health Diagnostic Center)

University at Buffalo - Genomics and Bioinformatics Core

University of Rochester Medical Center - UR Medicine Central Laboratory

New York Medical College - Genomics Core Laboratory

All New Yorkers are urged to get vaccinated as soon as they are able.

More than 22 million New Yorkers have been vaccinated as of Sunday, July 25. "New Yorkers continue to fight COVID-19 by getting vaccinated across the state, but we need to get even more shots in arms to put this virus behind us for good," Governor Cuomo said. "I urge everyone who hasn't gotten their shot yet to do so immediately—the vaccine is widely available and taking it is easy, safe, and free."

Find a place to get the COVID-19 vaccine near you at Vaccine.gov. Or have the vaccine come to you. You can now make appointments for in-home COVID-19 vaccinations at On.nyc.gov/inhomevax, or by calling 877-829-4692.

