Massive Bacon Recall In New York State

Over 185,000 pounds of bacon sold nationwide and in New York State are being recalled over "extraneous materials."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., a Sioux Center, Iowa business, recalled about 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon topping products.

The bacon is being recalled because it may be contaminated with "extraneous materials, specifically metal," according to the FSIS.

Bacon Sold in New York State Recalled

"(The) FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or found at distributor and retail locations. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Additionally, distributors and retailers are urged not to sell these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS states.

Officials learned of this issue after a customer reported finding metal in the RTE bacon topping product, officials say.

As of this writing, there have been no confirmed reports of injuries or reactions due to consumption of the bacon, according to the FSIS.

Bacon Items That Are Being Recalled in New York

The RTE bacon is used in pizzas and salads, among other items, according to the FSIS. Some photos of the recalled items are seen above and below. CLICK HERE to view labels

The RTE item was produced on various dates between Feb. 21, 2022, to Feb. 23, 2022, and March 3, 2022, to March 5, 2022. The following products are subject to recall:

5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12002 with lot codes 2054, 2062 and 2063.

5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12003 with lot codes 2063 and 2064.

5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING APPLEWOOD SMOKED” SKU 43200 12296 with lot codes 2053 and 2062.

5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12663 with lot code 2064.

5-lb. packages containing “MEMBER’S MARK FULLY COOKED BACON CRUMBLES” SKU 78742240923 with “BEST IF USED BY” date of “2022-11-18.”

"The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 27384” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations nationwide. Some of the bacon products may have been used to produce other products," the FSIS adds.

What To Do If You Purchased Recalled Bacon In New York

Health officials say you should toss the recalled bacon immediately. If you have questions about the recall the FSIS says you could call the Smithfield Consumer Affairs hotline at 1-844-342-2596.

