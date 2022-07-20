One Of New York State’s Largest Bacon Festivals Is Back In Syracuse

One of New York State's largest bacon festivals is back during the summer of 2022. Get ready to celebrate the Smithfield Bacon Festival in Syracuse.

The annual festival returns to Clinton Square in Downtown Syracuse Friday August 12th and Saturday August 13th from noon to 10PM both days.

The Smithfield Bacon Festival will feature dozens of vendors serving bacon-inspired treats. These vendors will be required to have items that contain bacon on their menus, such as bacon burgers, bacon mac n’ cheese, bacon-wrapped scallops, and bacon sundaes."

Other attractions during the festival include non-stop music played by local musicians, an activity zone, wine slushies, ice-cold beer, and even a photo booth. Here's a look at the entertainment for the weekend:

FRIDAY MUSIC LINE-UP

- 12:00pm: Just Joe

- 4:00pm: Steven Cali

- 5:30 pm: Joe Driscoll

- 6:30pm: 80’s Dance Party with Paulie from Total Eclipse of the 80’s

- 6:45pm: Super 400

- 8:30pm: Hard Promises

SATURDAY MUSIC LINE-UP

- 1:00pm: John McConnell

- 2:15pm: Mr. Monkey

- 3:35pm: Brownskin Band

- 6:45pm: The Old Main

- 8:35pm: Skunk City

Here's a look as of July 20th 2022 of food vendors:

Ashley Lynn Winery's Double Dipped Chocolate Covered Bacon (The) Angry Pig BBQ (The) Bacon Bomb Baked Potato Express Brancato's Catering and Sicilian Breeze Italian Ice Erma's Island (Salt City Market vendor) Hot Stuff Sauce It's A Utica Thing! It's Cookie Season Ippolito's Street Food Jerky Hut Johnny Gee's BBQ and Catering Kiki's Authentic Greek Food Limp Lizard/Walking Taco Food Truck Macarollin' Food Truck Miss Prissy's Mr. Squeeze Lemonade Peppino's Pizzeria R & R Take Out Skippy's Sweet Treats (The) Soul Food Extension Winnie's Soul Delicious"

Admission is free. You can learn more online here.

