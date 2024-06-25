Jaws of Life and Mercy Flight Used in Devastating New Hartford Car Crash

Whenever the jaws of life have to be used in a motor vehicle accident or Mercy Flight has to be called in, you know it's serious. Both were used in the case of a massive accident that happened in New Hartford at the intersection of Seneca Turnpike and Middle Settlement Road.

Authorities have released new details surrounding the incident that happened Monday morning at approximately 10:20 a.m. According to police, their initial investigation has revealed that 52-year-old Todd Manolescu of New Hartford was oeprating a GMC Sierra pickup truck west on Seneca Turnpike. Furthermore, the investigation also revealed that Manolescu was unable to maintain his lane as he veered right. Police say when he left his lane, Manolescu struck a cement curb barrier separating the north and southbound lanes of Middle Settlement Road and the truck went airborne.

When the truck finally landed, police say it struck an SUV that was parked on Middle Settlement Road being driven by 85-year-old Victor Piperata of Utica. Police say Piperata also had a passenger in that vehicle, 76-year-old Brenda Piperata of Utica.

In immediate response to the accident, police say Manolescu was unresponsive in his pickup truck and he was treated by Edwards Ambulance and the New Hartford Police officers who first arrived on scene. The jaws of life equipment was used in an effort to remove the Piperatas from their vehicle, according to police. As a result of the accident, police say Mrs. Piperata was transported to Wynn Hospital for further treatment and Mr. Piperata had to be airlifted via Mercy Flight to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse.

Police had to reroute traffic for an extended period of time so the investigation could begin and reconstruction teams could begin and evidence could be gathered. At this time, there are still several unanswered questions and police are working to get to the bottom of what caused this massive crash. More details are forthcoming.

