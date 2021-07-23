It’s one of the most expensive homes on the market between Syracuse and Albany.

The home sits on 204 acres of land at 6470 Creek Road in Oneida on the banks of the Cowasselon Creek in Madison County and can be yours for a cool $5.8 million. It's only been on the market for 9 days, but with the right buyer, can be a great business venture along with a turnkey home to call your own.

The single-family home was built in 2005 and consists of over 5,600 square feet of living space with 9 bedrooms and 5 baths and 3 large fireplaces.

There are solar panels on the roof, along with 12 sets of sliding glass doors. Wow!

The property includes ponds, gorges, woods, streams, meadows, waterfalls and gardens on the grounds.

It’s also an amazing business opportunity. The property offers the perfect backdrop for receptions, showers, corporate picnics, weddings or other celebratory events.

Included in the high price tag of this property for sale is a Wedding Business and Venue, 6 cottages. The venue includes an 8,000 square foot barn, 6 luxury rental cottages and all the fixings like tables and chairs and ceremony decor that is available to pull off a large scale event.

The venue is a climate controlled handicap accessible facility with elevator and bath rooms and they come stocked and staffed. There's also a shuttle bus and UTV for onsite use.

If that’s not enough, the property also features two stocked fishing ponds, two duck ponds, four streams and three waterfalls, along with 800 tillable acres, 125 mature hardwood timber and miles of internal road system throughout the woods.

And don’t forget the 3D archery and rifle range!

