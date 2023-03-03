Mayor Jackie Izzo Tackles Garbage Problems in City of Rome

Mayor Jackie Izzo of Rome says she and her administration are working on the garbage problems in the city. Over the course of the last several weeks, residents have been complaining that trash removal has ben either late, or missed by hauler CWSI.

'CWSI has made tremendous project in the last few weeks," said Izzo. "Our complaints are down 75-percent." Izzo speaking to the Keeler Show on Tuesday morning during a snow event, said that day might be slow and an anomaly because of the weather.

Why CWSI?

The city of Rome selected CWSI of Frankfort as its hauling service because trash collection had to be put up for a bid, and CWSI was the lowest bidder. By law the city had to contract with CWSI.

Izzo said that if problems persist and the issues aren't resolved, the city will have to take legal action on the grounds of breach of contract.

Listen to Mayor Izzo speaking about the garbage issue in the video below.

