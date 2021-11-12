Meet Adirondack Mac, Your Host for the Lake Placid ’23 FISU Games

The games are held every two years in a different city around the world. In 2023 FISU, the International University Sports Federation, will hold its World University Games in Lake Placid, New York. According to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, the Empire State is American venue that has hosted the games. Lake Placid was the host in 1972 and Buffalo hosted in 1993.

The last time the event was held was in 2019 in Siberia. A record 58 countries competed in that event.

FISU: International University Sports Federation

Today Governor Hochul unveiled the game mascot, a moose called “Adirondack Mac,” designed by Fashion Institute of Technology student Kristina Ingerowski. She says that she was inspired to create the six feet-tall mascot by her grandparents and family who live in Lake Placid.

The Governor’s Office says that more than 150 submissions were received as part of the mascot design contest. Voting took place on the I Love New York website.

The site selection came partially as a result of New York’s commitment to properties managed by the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA). Approximately $240 million has been committed to these projects statewide with the goal of attracting events to ORDA sites in New York.

The international competition is scheduled to take place January 12-22, 2023.

As for Adirondack Mac there will be several opportunities throughout the state for resident to meet him.

For the month of November the following appearances are scheduled:

Saturday, November 13 at Mt. Van Hoevenberg - 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 20 at the Schenectady Holiday Parade - 5:00 p.m.

Friday, November 26 at Whiteface Mountain

Saturday, November 27 at Gore Mountain

More information about the games can be found at LakePlacid2023.com.

