Meet North Brookfield’s Walker Family, A Six Generation Farm

Farming is a family business and no-one proves it more than the Walker's Dairy Farm in North Brookfield. Six generations of the family have worked the fields and cared for animals dating back to the '20's.

Josh and Ashley Walker and their three children own and operate, Walkerland Holsteins. While it's a working dairy farm, they milk 50 head of cows, the family also plants, harvests, and tends to hundreds of acres; and this time of the year it's maple season.

You can reach out to Ashley Walker on her Facebook page to order fresh syrup or maple products.

As if milking, cropping, and making maple wasn't enough, Josh also serves as President of the Madison County Fair and at one time served as Assistant Chief of the North Brookfield Fire Department. As the photos below show, all the Walkers, no matter how big or small, are involved in the farm's operation.

Thanks to the Walkers and all Central New York farm families, working hard to keep food on our table and milk in our glasses. We want to salute more farm families for their tireless efforts. Tell us about a farm family you know in the form below.

Walker Dairy Farm in North Brookfield

We've joined with White's Farm Supply to salute the hard working families doing what they love, caring for animals and being good stewards of the land. As a way of saying thanks, Louis J Gale and Son Feed Mill in Waterville provides a farm with a $100 gift certificate.