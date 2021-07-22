Stroll Through Fields of Gold in Best Sunflower Fields in New York

It's sunflower season and there are plenty of fields of gold you can stroll through in New York.

It’s that time of year when sunflowers are starting to emerge. The Thorn Farm in Clyde, New York has one of the best sunflower farms in New York State with more than 200 acres of nearly a million sunflowers. But the fields are for viewing only. You can not pick the flowers or trespass in the fields. You are welcome to take personal pictures from the road, but no additional professional photography for client sessions is allowed.

The fields are located on hills with many blind spots. Please be careful and mindful when pulling over. Do not stop in the middle of the rural roads, and be mindful of those who are stopped.

There ARE plenty of places in New York where you can pick sunflowers.

Sunflowers of Sanborn - Niagara County

Go and explore the U-Pick sunflower field, home to over 100,000 sunflowers. The field has over six different varieties, so you will be sure to find the perfect one.

Sunflowers of Sandborn opens for the season on August 1st.

Sunflower Valley Farm - New Hampton

Sunflower Valley Farm is in the Hudson Valley. Admission is $5 and includes three flowers. Additional flowers are $1.

Wickham Farms - Penfield

Explore the beauty and colors of more than one million sunflowers at Wickham Farms near Rochester. The iconic Sunflower Festival will be held July 29 through July 31.

Wagner Farms - Rome

More than 25,000 people visit the fields of gold at Wagner Farms on Old Oneida Road in Rome. They will open after cleaning up from recent storm damage.

The Inn Between Restaurant - Camillus

Rows of bright sunflowers are admired each near next to the Inn Between Restaurant in Camillus. Close to 250,000 flowers are planted on 75 acres every year.

Frederick Farm - Clifton Springs

The Frederick Farm in Clifton Springs, named one of the best sunflower fields in the country by Country Living, is back open this year after closing during the COVID pandemic last year.

Teel Farm - Barneveld

Teel Farm will open their sunflower fields for one weekend only on July 24th and 25th from 9 AM to 6 PM.

Know a sunflower field we missed? Email Polly@BigFrog104.com to add it to the list.