Millers Mills Ice Harvest A Success; Families Enjoy The Yearly Tradition
The long time tradition officially made its return to Millers Mills, and it was a blast! People from far and wide came together this past weekend to partake in the historic Millers Mills Ice Harvest.
Every year people gather on Millers Mills Pond to help cut the ice blocks from the water. Everyone young and old is invited to take turns sawing the ice into chunks. Once the ice is cut, it's dragged up to the icehouse by a team of draft horses. They are then packed in sawdust and snow, which keeps them frozen well into the summer.
For many, this is a family tradition they participate in every single year. For others, it's their first time and they had nothing but great things to say.
We've been looking forward to this since we moved to this area! Awesome to see the ice harvest and ride the sleigh back from the icehouse. See you next year!
Even those who weren't able to make it to the harvest this year were happy to enjoy the pictures posted online.
I miss the day and the comradery. Millers Mills is truly a VERY special place.
Located in southern Herkimer County, Millers Mills continues to be a destination for many families to start or continue their family tradition. The event was completely free and held on Sunday, February 13th at 11am.
If you weren't able to attend, take a look at the fun everyone had for this years harvest.
2022 Millers Mills Ice Harvest
Take a look at the Millers Mills Ice Harvest through the years!