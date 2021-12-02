Minnesota Man Who Attended Convention In NYC Tests Positive For The Omicron Variant

Governor Kathy Hochul says a Minnesota man who tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus attended an anime convention in New York City last month.

Hochul says the man tested positive after returning home and that his symptoms have subsided.

It's the second confirmed Omicron case in the United States.

The governor says health officials are working to trace those who attended the convention at the Javits Convention Center November 19 to the 21.

Vaccinations were required for the event.

Hochul says while there are no confirmed Omicron cases in New York, she says the state is ready and prepared.

She says the best course of action is to get vaccinated and boosted, as well as become aware that the COVID variant will likely be seen in New York City soon.

Hochul has also launched the statewide “Boost Up, New York" campaign to urge New Yorkers to get their booster dose for better protection against COVID-19.

"With this campaign, we are getting the message out with banners and displays to get people excited about booster shots as they get ready to celebrate the holidays," Governor Hochul said. "If you are over 18, you can get the free booster dose immediately. It will give you that extra protection, and it also helps to protect your loved ones. This is the ultimate act of kindness that you can exercise this holiday season."

To date, over 2.5 million New Yorkers have already received their booster or additional dose, out of about 6.5 million who are eligible.

