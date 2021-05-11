Mobile Command Post Dedicated In Memory Of Deputy Wayne Smoulcey

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol and several members of the Sheriff’s Office dedicated their Mobile Command Post in memory of Deputy Wayne Smoulcey at a ceremony today.

Deputy Smoulcey passed away at the age of 38 in May of 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

Smoulcey had been a member of the Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Division since 2011, first being assigned to the Road Patrol Division and then to the Sheriff’s IT Unit.

The last project he worked on prior to his passing was setting up and maintaining all of the technology and computers inside the mobile command post.

Sherifff Maciol says it's because of his commitment and dedication to the Sheriff’s Office and to the mobile command post, it has been renamed the “Deputy Wayne R. Smoulcey Mobile Command Post”

Joining the Sheriff’s Office members at today’s ceremony were several members of Wayne’s family including his wife Dianne, son – Ethan, daughter Emily, Wayne’s father - Tom Sr. and Joan Backman, Wayne’s brother - Tom Jr. and his wife Marybeth, and Wayne’s brother Mike.

Also at the ceremony representing the Willowvale Fire Department were Chief Ron Dittmar, Past Chief Jim Kuhn, and member Tom Smith. Deputy Smoulcey was a member of the Willowvale Fire Company since 1997 and was serving as the department’s Chief at the time of his passing.

The ceremony was held in conjunction with National Police Week.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office