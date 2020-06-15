Mobile COVID-19 Testing Lab in Wampsville Thursday

SUNY Upstate Medical University is bringing another mobile testing clinic to Madison County on Thursday.

The Syracuse-area hospital is bringing its Mammorgraphy Van - which has been outfitted to administer COVID-19 testing - to the Madison County Complex in Wampsville on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., according to a release from Madison County officials.

The test being adminstered Thursday are nasopharyngeal diagnostic tests.

In order to be tested, however, you must fall under one of the following criteria:

1. An individual is symptomatic or has a history of symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g. fever, cough, and/or trouble breathing), particularly if the individual is 70 years of age or older, the individual has a compromised immune system, or the individual has an underlying health condition, OR 2. An individual has had close (i.e. within six feet) or proximate contact with a person known to be positive with COVID-19, OR 3. An individual is subject to a precautionary or mandatory quarantine, OR 4. An individual is employed as a health care worker, first responder, or other essential worker who directly interacts with the public while working, OR 5. An individual presents with a case where the facts and circumstances, as determined by the treating clinician in consultation with state or local department of health officials, warrant testing, OR 6. An individual is included under other criteria set by the NYS Dept. of Health based on an individual’s geographic place of residence, occupation, or other factors that the Department may deem relevant for COVID-19 testing purposes, OR 7. Any individual who would return to workplace in Phase 1, Phase 2 or Phase 3.

To make an appointment for Thursday, call 315-464-2582, and hit option zero (0).

Madison County health officials say more than 200 people were tested for COVID-19 at previous mobile testing clinics conducted by SUNY Upstate Medical University.

