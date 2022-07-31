Monkeypox is spreading around New York State. There are now over 1,300 cases in 18 counties. Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency in regards to the monkeypox outbreak in the state,

After reviewing the latest data on the monkeypox outbreak in New York State, I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our aggressive ongoing efforts to confront this outbreak. More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York State, and we need to utilize every tool in our arsenal as we respond. It's especially important to recognize the ways in which this outbreak is currently having a disproportionate impact on certain at-risk groups. That's why my team and I are working around the clock to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity and responsibly educate the public on how to stay safe during this outbreak.

Gov. Hochul announced on Monday, July 25, 2022, that New York State approved Quest Diagnostics' application to conduct monkeypox testing.

New York State Has The Most Cases Of Monkeypox In The United States

Monkeypox is spreading around the United States and New York State has the most cases. Here's a look at what counties currently have cases.

UK Health Security Agency via CDC UK Health Security Agency via CDC loading...

According to the Centers for Disease Control,

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder; and monkeypox is rarely fatal. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox.

NHS England High Consequence Infectious Disease Network via CDC NHS England High Consequence Infectious Disease Network via CDC loading...

As of July 29, there were 5,189 known cases of monkeypox in the United States. New York State has the most cases in America, followed by California, Illinois, Florida, and Georgia, according to CDC data as of July 25, 2022, .

These 18 Counties In New York Have Monkeypox Cases:

As of July 29 2022, a total of 1,383 confirmed orthopoxvirus/monkeypox cases - a designation established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Broome County - 1 Case

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Niagara County - 1 Case

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Columbia County - 1 Case

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Greene County - 1 Case

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Albany County - 1 Case

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

St. Lawrence County - 1 Case

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Chemung County - 1 Case

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Tompkins County - 2 Cases

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Sullivan County - 2 Cases

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Orange County - 3 Cases

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Dutchess County - 3 Cases

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Rockland County - 4 Cases

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Erie County - 4 Cases

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Monroe County - 6 Cases

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Nassau County - 8 Cases

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Suffolk County - 19 Cases

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Westchester County - 36

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

New York City - 1,289 Cases

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

The Symptoms and Signs of Monkey Pox

The New York Department of Health offers some tips on how New York residents, especially those with weakened immune systems, can prevent monkeypox,

- Ask your sexual partners whether they have a rash or other symptoms consistent with monkeypox.

- Avoid skin-to-skin contact with someone who has a rash or other monkeypox-related symptoms.

- If you are exposed or experience symptoms, make sure to reach out to a health care provider.

Monkey Pox Lesions Getty Images loading...

New York State Banned Marijuana Smoke In 6 New Places