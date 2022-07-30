Monkeypox Outbreak: Hochul Declares State Disaster Emergency

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state disaster emergency in response to the increasing number of confirmed monkeypox cases.

The governor announced the declaration Friday night. She said the move will strengthen the state's efforts to "confront the monkeypox outbreak."

Hochul's announcement came several hours after Broome County officials announced the first known monkeypox case involving a local resident. Officials said the person was "at home at this time." They did not provide any additional information about the person.

The governor said her executive order will "allow us to respond more swiftly" to the health challenges posed by the spread of monkeypox. She said it will allow "health care professionals to take additional steps that will get more New Yorkers vaccinated."

Vaccine supplies have been extremely limited since the first monkeypox cases were reported in New York City.

Some vaccinations have been available in the city and in a few locations elsewhere in New York state. No vaccine opportunities are being offered in Broome, Tioga or surrounding counties.

As of Friday, 1,383 monkeypox cases had been confirmed in New York state. Hochul said that's more than one in four of the cases reported in the United States.

Information about monkeypox is available at: health.ny.gov/monkeypox.

