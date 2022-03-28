‘Moon Knight’ Trailer Gives First Look at Oscar Isaac In Action

We’re nine days away from the debut of one of Marvel’s most anticipated Disney+ series so far: Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac as the mysterious hero with multiple personalities and a fixation on crescent-shaped weapons. In a little over a week we’ll see how Marvel has adapted one of its darkest and most complex characters to the world of streaming television.

Most of the trailers so far have emphasized Oscar Isaac’s role, or multiple roles, as a mild-mannered guy who discovers he may in fact be a ruthless mercenary — or maybe even a superhero given magical abilities by the Egyptian god of the moon. (Don’t you hate when that happens?) This latest trailer gives us a bit more of a look at Moon Knight in action; soaring through the sky with his cool moon-shaped cape, throwing his moon-shaped weapons, and battling some kind of creepy-looking monster dude. Watch it below:

In addition to Isaac, the series stars Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Jeremy Slater developed the show and served as head writer, while Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead worked as directors. Here is Moon Knight’s official synopsis:

The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Moon Knight premieres on Disney+ on March 30.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

12 Nostalgic '90s Classics That Are Great Movies These fantastic films from the 1990s still hold up decades later.