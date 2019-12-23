Morrisville Man Killed In Sunday Night Crash [UPDATE]

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was called to a fatal 2-car crash in the Town of Kirkland Sunday evening.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says, deputies responded to a serious scene on State Route 12b just after 7 p.m. yesterday.

Deputies say, 56-year-old Richard Burdick of Clinton was traveling northbound in a pickup with three other passengers. They are 57-year-old Lawrence Gell of Clinton, 44-year-old Kelly Gell of Clinton and 22-year-old Lauren Gellalso, also of Clinton.

Deputies also report, Burdick's vehicle struck a 2012 Honda Civic being driven by 66-year-old David Pearsall of Morrisville with an additional passenger.

Burdick was transported to St. Elizabeth's for facial injuries and all of the passengers involved were transported to St. Elizabeth’s for evaluation of their injuries. Pearsall was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pearsall was Captain of the Morrisville Fire Department. The department posted the following message on its Facebook Page:

This post is going to be difficult to write. It is with deep sadness and sorrow the Morrisville Fire Department announce the passing of a pillar of our organization.

Company President, Fire Captain and also Fire Commissioner David Pearsall passed away last evening in a Motor vehicle accident in Oneida County. Please keep Dave's wife Lorie and his sons Michael and Nathan along with their families in your thoughts and prayers. Fly high Dave we will take it from here.

The scene was reconstructed and the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit is handling the remainder of the investigation. The Sheriff's Office also would like to acknowledge the assistance on scene by the Kirkland Police Department, Clinton Fire Department, COCVAC and Edwards Ambulance.