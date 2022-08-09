One Of The Most Expensive Restaurants In America Is Hiding In New York State

We all know that New York state is no stranger to amazing restaurants. Are we home to some of the most expensive in America?

Yelp released their annual Top 100 US Restaurants list. New York only got two slots, which is a pretty big insult. Let's be honest, we know that list must have been wrong. When all the reviews were counted, two New York restaurants made it into the top 100 list for 2022. Either way, this list might be something we don't want to brag about....Being home to one of the most expensive restaurants in America.

The team at Lovefood recently put together a list of the most expensive restaurants in each state and it shouldn’t surprise you that New York's is located in the heart of New York City. The restaurant they chose for New York was La Grenouille. Never heard of it?

La Grenouille, a beautiful, flower-filled French restaurant that’s been on the Manhattan scene since 1962. The menu changes according to the seasons, though one of the mainstays is the Classic Sole with Dijon Hollandaise, the priciest choice at $81"

Yes, you read that right. $81 for one dish. They also have dishes for $88 and up. La Grenouille has been serving food to New Yorkers since 1962:

In 1962, with a dream and a Double Bourbon Manhattan, Gisèle Masson sent a wire to her husband, Charles: “Congratulations! You are the owner of 3 East 52nd Street! Find a name!” On December 19th,1962, during a blizzard and newspaper strike, La Grenouille was born."

You can check them out at 3 East 52nd Street Ny, NY 10022. Check out their menu online too.

