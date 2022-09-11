NOTE: This is a developing story and more information will be released as soon as it is available. A fatal Oneida County crash in under investigation.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says more information will be released pending notification of next of kin.

Emergency responders were called to Trenton Road near John Street in Trenton, New York at approximately 7:00pm on Saturday, September 10, 2022 for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

The incident involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is still active and sheriff's deputies and crash reconstructionists are still examining evidence from the scene. Police say more information, including the circumstances surrounding the alleged cause of the crash, will be released as soon as it is available.

Drivers in the area at the time of the crash with dashcam footage, witnesses, and anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. No charges have been filed in the case at the time of this initial posting. However, if that changes, regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

